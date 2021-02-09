The Latest: Start of ski worlds pushed back to Thursday

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP)The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The start of the skiing world championships has been pushed back to Thursday.

Organizers say the women’s super-G will open the competition. It will be followed by the men’s super-G the same day.

Heavy snow, fog and a bad forecast wiped out the races that were scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

More snow is in the forecast for Wednesday. That has prompted the men’s combined to be pushed back to next Monday. It will be on the same day as the women’s combined.

No racing will be held Wednesday. Downhill training will be held Friday and the women’s race will follow on Saturday. The men’s downhill is scheduled for Sunday.

2:30 p.m.

The women’s super-G at the world championships has been postponed because of persistent fog hanging over the course.

The fog limited visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course.

Organizers first delayed the race from its scheduled 1 p.m. start and later decided to use a reserve start gate lower down the mountain.

They called the race off 1 1/2 hours after its scheduled start as conditions failed to improve.

The super-G would have been the first race of the worlds after the women’s combined was postponed Monday following heavy snowfall.

1:45 p.m.

Persistent fog over the upper part of the course has forced organizers to lower the start gate for the women’s super-G at the world championships.

The opening race of the worlds will now begin from the Duca d’Aosta jump. That shortens the 2.1-kilometer Olympia delle Trofane course by about 100 meters.

The fog prevented the race from starting at 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

A fog bank hanging over the upper part of the course has delayed the start of the women’s super-G at the world championships.

The cloud limits visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course and has prevented the race from being started at 1 p.m.

FIS hasn’t announced a new expected start time.

The super-G is the first race of the worlds after the women’s combined was postponed Monday following heavy snowfall.

11:45 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin says she doesn’t have ”any expectations” about defending her super-G title at the world championships.

The American standout has not raced super-G for more than a year because of her break from the sport following the death of her father.

Shiffrin says ”I have absolutely no idea where my skiing stacks up against any of the other girls. So all I can do is what I think will be good and fast and then we’ll see what everyone else does.”

9 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin will attempt to defend her title when the skiing world championships open with the women’s super-G. The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

But the Olympia delle Tofane course is still being prepared after 1 meter (3 feet) of snow fell on the piste and forced organizers to postpone the women’s combined that was scheduled for Monday.

Shiffrin has not raced super-G for more than a year because of her break from the sport following the death of her father.

Lara Gut-Behrami has won four straight World Cup super-Gs and is the favorite for gold.

