The Latest: Gut-Behrami fastest in worlds downhill training

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Germany (AP)The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

—

2:30 p.m.

Lara Gut-Behrami was fastest in the last of two training sessions for the women’s downhill at the skiing world championships.

The Swiss racer led three Austrian on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Tamara Tippler was 0.19 seconds in second. Mirjam Puchner and Ramona Siebenhofer followed in third and fourth.

Gut-Behrami won gold in super-G on Thursday.

Puchner led an earlier training session on a shortened course ahead of Tippler and Gut-Behrami.

Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino sat out training and will not start in Saturday’s race.

—

12:45 p.m.

Downhill racers at the skiing world championships have criticized the course for the men’s event after training on the slope for the first time.

The Vertigine course includes a series of sharp turns in the middle section that forces racers to slow down.

Italian skier Dominik Paris says ”this has nothing to do with a downhill for me.”

American downhiller Bryce Bennett says ”it’s an absolute disaster” and adds ”when you’re making turns at 20 kph that is not downhill.”

Organizers say they will make adjustments to make the course faster ahead of Saturday’s second training and Sunday’s race.

Paris posted the fastest time in training. He led Simon Jocher of Germany by 1.56 seconds but both racers missed a gate.

Max Franz of Austria was third and the fastest skier who completed the course correctly.

—

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports