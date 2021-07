TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A man driving a U-Haul 'played chicken' with oncoming traffic and rammed into patrol cars while he led law enforcement on a chase through four East Texas counties.

43-year-old Ronny Dwight Davidson, of Desoto began the chase early Saturday morning, around 3 a.m. in Angelina County and entered Trinity County around 3:20 a.m.