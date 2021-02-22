The Top Twenty Five

(Stat Perform) - The two newest FCS conferences announced Tuesday they have combined on a scheduling alliance for the fall 2021 season, which could allow the ASUN and Western Athletic conferences to receive an automatic qualifying playoff bid for its champion.

Separately, neither conference would have the NCAA postseason minimum of six eligible teams to receive an automatic qualifier, but they do by combining incoming ASUN members Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State and incoming WAC members Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin.