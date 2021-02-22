The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (60)22-01,5961
2. Baylor (4)17-01,5402
3. Michigan16-11,4723
4. Ohio St.18-51,3704
5. Illinois16-51,3565
6. Alabama18-51,1968
7. Oklahoma14-51,1509
8. Villanova14-31,13210
9. Iowa17-61,08811
10. West Virginia15-61,01413
11. Florida St.13-396716
12. Houston18-39216
13. Creighton16-583614
14. Texas13-673012
15. Virginia15-56907
16. Virginia Tech14-454518
17. Kansas17-753223
18. Texas Tech14-747715
19. Southern Cal18-442317
20. Arkansas17-534624
21. Loyola Chicago19-428822
22. San Diego St.17-422225
23. Wisconsin16-820021
24. Missouri14-614920
25. Tennessee15-614519
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.