The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (60)22-01,5961

2. Baylor (4)17-01,5402

3. Michigan16-11,4723

4. Ohio St.18-51,3704

5. Illinois16-51,3565

6. Alabama18-51,1968

7. Oklahoma14-51,1509

8. Villanova14-31,13210

9. Iowa17-61,08811

10. West Virginia15-61,01413

11. Florida St.13-396716

12. Houston18-39216

13. Creighton16-583614

14. Texas13-673012

15. Virginia15-56907

16. Virginia Tech14-454518

17. Kansas17-753223

18. Texas Tech14-747715

19. Southern Cal18-442317

20. Arkansas17-534624

21. Loyola Chicago19-428822

22. San Diego St.17-422225

23. Wisconsin16-820021

24. Missouri14-614920

25. Tennessee15-614519

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.

