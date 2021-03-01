The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (59)24-01,5711
2. Michigan (4)18-11,5123
3. Baylor18-11,4502
4. Illinois18-61,3505
5. Iowa18-71,2669
6. West Virginia17-61,21010
7. Ohio St.18-71,1634
8. Alabama19-61,1306
9. Houston20-31,10912
10. Villanova15-49428
11. Florida St.14-489711
12. Arkansas19-584720
13. Kansas18-878517
14. Creighton17-666913
15. Texas14-765014
16. Oklahoma14-75847
17. Oklahoma St.16-6553-
18. Texas Tech15-849418
19. San Diego St.19-440622
20. Loyola Chicago21-436721
21. Virginia15-636215
22. Virginia Tech15-533516
23. Purdue16-8192-
24. Colorado19-7150-
25. Wisconsin16-910623
Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita St. 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.