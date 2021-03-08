The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (61)24-01,5731
2. Baylor (2)21-11,5103
3. Illinois20-61,4384
4. Michigan19-31,3822
5. Iowa20-71,3145
6. Alabama21-61,2398
7. Houston21-31,1739
8. Arkansas21-51,04612
9. Ohio St.18-81,0327
10. West Virginia18-89196
11. Kansas19-887313
12. Oklahoma St.18-785117
13. Texas17-780215
14. Villanova16-572910
15. Florida St.15-568711
16. Virginia17-653121
17. Creighton18-751014
18. Loyola Chicago24-448820
19. San Diego St.20-446219
20. Texas Tech17-938918
20. Purdue18-838923
22. Virginia Tech15-526622
23. Colorado20-720924
24. Southern Cal21-6175-
25. Oklahoma14-917216
Others receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, UConn 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita St. 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, VCU 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan St. 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.