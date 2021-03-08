The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (61)24-01,5731

2. Baylor (2)21-11,5103

3. Illinois20-61,4384

4. Michigan19-31,3822

5. Iowa20-71,3145

6. Alabama21-61,2398

7. Houston21-31,1739

8. Arkansas21-51,04612

9. Ohio St.18-81,0327

10. West Virginia18-89196

11. Kansas19-887313

12. Oklahoma St.18-785117

13. Texas17-780215

14. Villanova16-572910

15. Florida St.15-568711

16. Virginia17-653121

17. Creighton18-751014

18. Loyola Chicago24-448820

19. San Diego St.20-446219

20. Texas Tech17-938918

20. Purdue18-838923

22. Virginia Tech15-526622

23. Colorado20-720924

24. Southern Cal21-6175-

25. Oklahoma14-917216

Others receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, UConn 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita St. 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, VCU 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan St. 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.

