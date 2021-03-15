The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (60)26-01,5001

2. Illinois23-61,4153

3. Baylor22-21,3972

4. Michigan20-41,2804

5. Alabama24-61,2426

6. Houston24-31,1457

7. Ohio St.21-91,1389

8. Iowa21-81,1325

9. Texas19-799313

10. Arkansas22-68958

11. Oklahoma St.20-889112

12. Kansas20-880311

13. West Virginia18-974510

14. Florida St.16-665115

15. Virginia18-658416

16. San Diego St.23-452119

17. Loyola Chicago24-451318

18. Villanova16-649014

19. Creighton20-841117

20. Purdue18-938220

21. Texas Tech17-1027120

22. Colorado22-824323

23. BYU20-6125-

23. Southern Cal22-712524

25. Virginia Tech15-611822

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, UConn 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland St. 2, Georgetown 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51