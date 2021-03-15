The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (60)26-01,5001
2. Illinois23-61,4153
3. Baylor22-21,3972
4. Michigan20-41,2804
5. Alabama24-61,2426
6. Houston24-31,1457
7. Ohio St.21-91,1389
8. Iowa21-81,1325
9. Texas19-799313
10. Arkansas22-68958
11. Oklahoma St.20-889112
12. Kansas20-880311
13. West Virginia18-974510
14. Florida St.16-665115
15. Virginia18-658416
16. San Diego St.23-452119
17. Loyola Chicago24-451318
18. Villanova16-649014
19. Creighton20-841117
20. Purdue18-938220
21. Texas Tech17-1027120
22. Colorado22-824323
23. BYU20-6125-
23. Southern Cal22-712524
25. Virginia Tech15-611822
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, UConn 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland St. 2, Georgetown 1.