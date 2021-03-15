The Top Twenty Five

PHOENIX (AP)Ryan Braun says he's strongly leaning toward retirement, but the Milwaukee Brewers' home-run leader isn't ready to make any decision regarding his future.

Braun visited the Brewers' spring training site Monday and said he hasn't picked up a bat since the end of the 2020 season. The 2011 NL MVP became a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual optionin his contract last October.