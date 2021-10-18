The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (55)0-01,5621
2. UCLA (8)0-01,459-
3. Kansas0-01,42712
4. Villanova0-01,33218
5. Texas0-01,3159
6. Michigan0-01,2554
7. Purdue0-01,21320
8. Baylor0-09923
9. Duke0-0963-
10. Kentucky0-0894-
11. Illinois0-08612
12. Memphis0-0831-
13. Oregon0-0775-
14. Alabama0-07135
15. Houston0-06946
16. Arkansas0-067310
17. Ohio St.0-05817
18. Tennessee0-0563-
19. North Carolina0-0547-
20. Florida St.0-038114
21. Maryland0-0294-
22. Auburn0-0267-
23. St. Bonaventure0-0238-
24. UConn0-0161-
25. Virginia0-012515
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.