The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (55)2-01,5171

2. UCLA (6)2-01,4502

3. Kansas2-01,4003

4. Michigan2-01,2526

5. Villanova1-11,2324

6. Purdue2-01,2237

7. Duke3-01,1439

8. Texas1-11,0585

9. Baylor1-01,0108

10. Illinois2-092011

11. Memphis2-088612

12. Oregon2-080213

13. Kentucky1-177310

14. Alabama2-074314

15. Houston2-065515

16. Arkansas2-064616

17. Tennessee2-057518

18. North Carolina2-050619

19. Ohio St.2-043817

20. Maryland3-030621

21. Auburn2-028622

22. St. Bonaventure2-028023

23. UConn2-023624

24. Florida2-0141-

25. Southern Cal2-063-

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

