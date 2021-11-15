The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (55)2-01,5171
2. UCLA (6)2-01,4502
3. Kansas2-01,4003
4. Michigan2-01,2526
5. Villanova1-11,2324
6. Purdue2-01,2237
7. Duke3-01,1439
8. Texas1-11,0585
9. Baylor1-01,0108
10. Illinois2-092011
11. Memphis2-088612
12. Oregon2-080213
13. Kentucky1-177310
14. Alabama2-074314
15. Houston2-065515
16. Arkansas2-064616
17. Tennessee2-057518
18. North Carolina2-050619
19. Ohio St.2-043817
20. Maryland3-030621
21. Auburn2-028622
22. St. Bonaventure2-028023
23. UConn2-023624
24. Florida2-0141-
25. Southern Cal2-063-
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.