The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (55)4-01,5151

2. UCLA (5)4-01,4432

3. Purdue (1)5-01,3916

4. Kansas3-01,3543

5. Duke5-01,2257

6. Baylor4-01,1549

7. Villanova3-21,0905

8. Texas3-11,0838

9. Memphis4-01,00211

10. Alabama4-088014

10. Kentucky3-188013

12. Houston3-086115

13. Arkansas3-075416

14. Illinois2-162410

15. Tennessee3-155817

16. St. Bonaventure5-051722

17. Arizona5-0474-

18. BYU4-0449-

19. Auburn3-037421

20. Michigan3-23674

21. Seton Hall3-0363-

22. UConn4-034223

23. Florida3-029424

24. Southern Cal3-013825

25. Xavier4-0102-

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

