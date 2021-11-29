The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Duke (51)7-01,5135
2. Purdue (9)6-01,4423
3. Gonzaga (1)6-11,4281
4. Baylor7-01,3246
5. UCLA6-11,2532
6. Villanova4-21,1477
7. Texas4-11,1158
8. Kansas5-11,0274
9. Kentucky5-11,00210
10. Arkansas6-096013
11. Arizona6-085117
12. BYU6-079118
13. Tennessee4-173015
14. Florida6-068123
15. Houston5-163112
16. Alabama6-145610
17. UConn6-143722
18. Memphis5-14359
19. Iowa St.6-0403-
20. Southern Cal6-038024
21. Auburn5-132519
22. Michigan St.5-2295-
23. Wisconsin5-1224-
24. Michigan4-217720
25. Seton Hall5-115121
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.