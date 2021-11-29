The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Duke (51)7-01,5135

2. Purdue (9)6-01,4423

3. Gonzaga (1)6-11,4281

4. Baylor7-01,3246

5. UCLA6-11,2532

6. Villanova4-21,1477

7. Texas4-11,1158

8. Kansas5-11,0274

9. Kentucky5-11,00210

10. Arkansas6-096013

11. Arizona6-085117

12. BYU6-079118

13. Tennessee4-173015

14. Florida6-068123

15. Houston5-163112

16. Alabama6-145610

17. UConn6-143722

18. Memphis5-14359

19. Iowa St.6-0403-

20. Southern Cal6-038024

21. Auburn5-132519

22. Michigan St.5-2295-

23. Wisconsin5-1224-

24. Michigan4-217720

25. Seton Hall5-115121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

