The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Baylor (61)13-01,5251
2. Duke11-11,4472
3. Purdue12-11,3763
4. Gonzaga11-21,3144
5. UCLA8-11,2875
6. Kansas11-11,2376
7. Southern Cal12-01,0157
8. Arizona11-11,0139
9. Auburn12-197611
10. Michigan St.12-293410
11. Iowa St.12-18968
12. Houston12-284912
13. Ohio St.9-281913
14. Texas11-264017
15. Alabama10-358919
16. Kentucky11-256018
16. Providence13-156021
18. Tennessee9-351914
19. Villanova9-443722
20. Colorado St.10-038620
21. LSU12-137116
22. Xavier11-227023
23. Wisconsin10-222124
24. Seton Hall9-317415
25. Texas Tech10-214225
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.