The Top Twenty Five

by: By The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Baylor (61)15-01,5251

2. Gonzaga12-21,4404

3. UCLA10-11,3765

4. Auburn14-11,1939

5. Southern Cal13-01,1527

6. Arizona12-11,1448

7. Purdue13-21,1393

8. Duke12-21,1302

9. Kansas12-21,0316

10. Michigan St.13-21,01110

11. Houston14-294912

12. LSU14-188921

13. Wisconsin13-278423

14. Villanova11-468219

15. Iowa St.13-264811

16. Ohio St.10-351013

17. Xavier12-245322

18. Kentucky12-343816

19. Texas Tech11-337325

20. Seton Hall11-334224

21. Texas12-328214

22. Tennessee10-427718

23. Providence14-225016

24. Alabama11-423715

25. Illinois11-3208-

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.

