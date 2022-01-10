The Top Twenty Five

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department has moved to a new station. It is located just two blocks from their previous location on the corner of South Bolton and Devereaux Street. The new headquarters has a spacious layout making things well ordered for the officers.

Police Captain Steven Markasky says these plans have been in the works for two years from planning stages to moving in. This new facility will change the way how officers work on a day-to-day basis.