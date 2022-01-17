The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (25)14-21,4862
2. Auburn (36)16-11,4824
3. Arizona14-11,3206
4. Purdue14-21,2557
5. Baylor15-21,2381
6. Duke14-21,2058
7. Kansas14-21,1929
8. Wisconsin14-21,05613
9. UCLA11-21,0413
10. Houston15-21,03611
11. Villanova13-490814
12. Kentucky14-380418
13. LSU15-273812
14. Michigan St.14-368110
15. Iowa St.14-366515
16. Southern Cal14-26185
17. Illinois13-352125
18. Texas Tech13-450919
19. Ohio St.11-446516
20. Xavier13-342717
21. Providence14-235023
22. Loyola Chicago13-2193-
23. Texas13-418521
24. Tennessee11-59822
25. UConn11-473-
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.