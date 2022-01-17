The Top Twenty Five

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) - After 12 years in Waskom turning a Deep East Texas team into a force to be reckoned with, Whitney Keeling will be leaving to become the athletic director and head football coach in Tatum.

Keeling finishes his tenure at Waskom with a 113-40 record, which included back-to-back 3A Division II state championships in 2014 and 2015.