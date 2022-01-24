The Top Twenty Five

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We have reported on a series of drunk driving-related accidents across East Texas in the previous weeks. In the past twelve days, there have been three accidents related to driving under the influence, all of them claiming the life of at least one person.

On Jan. 12, an accident on Highway 31 in Smith County killed 22-year-old Jace Taylor. He and his friends were working to push their stalled truck off the road, when they were struck by a drunk driver. Taylor was dead at the scene, and three others were injured.