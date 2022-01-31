The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Auburn (49)20-11,5081

2. Gonzaga (12)17-21,4752

3. UCLA16-21,3387

4. Purdue18-31,2826

5. Kentucky17-41,19512

6. Houston18-21,1647

7. Arizona17-21,1593

8. Baylor18-31,1414

9. Duke17-31,1079

10. Kansas17-31,0145

11. Wisconsin17-393811

12. Villanova16-580714

13. Michigan St.16-475110

14. Texas Tech16-574113

15. Providence18-270917

16. Ohio St.13-554816

17. UConn15-448320

18. Illinois15-544524

19. Southern Cal18-333715

20. Iowa St.16-532423

21. Xavier15-525521

22. Tennessee14-623418

23. Texas16-5203-

24. Marquette15-718822

25. LSU16-518019

Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray St. 42, Boise St. 32, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado St. 3, Toledo 1.