The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Auburn (48)22-11,5061

2. Gonzaga (13)19-21,4772

3. Purdue20-31,3294

4. Arizona19-21,3007

5. Kentucky19-41,2885

6. Houston20-21,2056

7. Duke19-31,1799

8. Kansas19-31,17310

9. Texas Tech18-594714

10. Baylor19-49218

11. Providence20-289915

12. UCLA16-48813

13. Illinois17-581818

14. Wisconsin18-470611

15. Villanova17-663412

16. Ohio St.14-562816

17. Michigan St.17-553613

18. Marquette16-752224

19. Tennessee16-637722

20. Texas17-629423

21. Southern Cal19-427819

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-4185-

23. Murray St.22-2178-

24. UConn15-611817

25. Xavier16-69121

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.