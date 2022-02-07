The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Auburn (48)22-11,5061
2. Gonzaga (13)19-21,4772
3. Purdue20-31,3294
4. Arizona19-21,3007
5. Kentucky19-41,2885
6. Houston20-21,2056
7. Duke19-31,1799
8. Kansas19-31,17310
9. Texas Tech18-594714
10. Baylor19-49218
11. Providence20-289915
12. UCLA16-48813
13. Illinois17-581818
14. Wisconsin18-470611
15. Villanova17-663412
16. Ohio St.14-562816
17. Michigan St.17-553613
18. Marquette16-752224
19. Tennessee16-637722
20. Texas17-629423
21. Southern Cal19-427819
22. Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-4185-
23. Murray St.22-2178-
24. UConn15-611817
25. Xavier16-69121
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.