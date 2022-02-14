The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (56)21-21,4962

2. Auburn (4)23-21,4131

3. Arizona22-21,3704

4. Kentucky21-41,3505

5. Purdue22-41,1633

6. Kansas20-41,1518

7. Baylor21-41,14810

8. Providence21-21,09311

9. Duke21-41,0737

10. Villanova19-691115

11. Texas Tech19-68589

12. Illinois18-677813

13. UCLA17-571112

14. Houston20-47006

15. Wisconsin19-563114

16. Tennessee18-659519

17. Southern Cal21-455421

18. Ohio St.15-650316

19. Michigan St.18-648517

20. Texas18-741020

21. Murray St.24-229023

22. Wyoming21-3190-

23. Arkansas19-6158-

24. UConn17-711224

25. Alabama16-980-

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.