The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (56)21-21,4962
2. Auburn (4)23-21,4131
3. Arizona22-21,3704
4. Kentucky21-41,3505
5. Purdue22-41,1633
6. Kansas20-41,1518
7. Baylor21-41,14810
8. Providence21-21,09311
9. Duke21-41,0737
10. Villanova19-691115
11. Texas Tech19-68589
12. Illinois18-677813
13. UCLA17-571112
14. Houston20-47006
15. Wisconsin19-563114
16. Tennessee18-659519
17. Southern Cal21-455421
18. Ohio St.15-650316
19. Michigan St.18-648517
20. Texas18-741020
21. Murray St.24-229023
22. Wyoming21-3190-
23. Arkansas19-6158-
24. UConn17-711224
25. Alabama16-980-
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.