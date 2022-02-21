The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (61)23-21,5251

2. Arizona24-21,4613

3. Auburn24-31,3132

4. Purdue24-41,2995

5. Kansas22-41,2976

6. Kentucky22-51,2484

7. Duke23-41,1469

8. Villanova21-61,07110

9. Texas Tech21-61,06611

10. Baylor22-59847

11. Providence22-39108

12. UCLA19-580213

13. Wisconsin21-573515

14. Houston22-473414

15. Illinois19-766612

16. Southern Cal23-458617

17. Tennessee19-758016

18. Arkansas21-650223

19. Murray St.26-237121

20. Texas19-834920

21. UConn19-734024

22. Ohio St.16-732018

23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)22-6148-

24. Alabama17-106325

25. Iowa18-859-

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.