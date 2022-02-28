The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (46)24-31,5041
2. Arizona25-31,3602
3. Baylor (4)24-51,34210
4. Duke (11)25-41,3067
5. Auburn25-41,2683
6. Kansas23-51,2245
7. Kentucky23-61,2156
8. Purdue24-51,1294
9. Providence24-31,02111
10. Wisconsin23-586513
11. Villanova21-78618
12. Texas Tech22-78509
13. Tennessee21-777017
14. Houston24-475914
14. Arkansas23-675918
16. Southern Cal25-455716
17. UCLA21-649812
18. UConn21-748021
19. Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-644923
20. Illinois20-838315
21. Texas21-836420
22. Murray St.28-233319
23. Ohio St.18-819122
24. Iowa20-89925
25. Alabama19-109024
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.