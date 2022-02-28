The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (46)24-31,5041

2. Arizona25-31,3602

3. Baylor (4)24-51,34210

4. Duke (11)25-41,3067

5. Auburn25-41,2683

6. Kansas23-51,2245

7. Kentucky23-61,2156

8. Purdue24-51,1294

9. Providence24-31,02111

10. Wisconsin23-586513

11. Villanova21-78618

12. Texas Tech22-78509

13. Tennessee21-777017

14. Houston24-475914

14. Arkansas23-675918

16. Southern Cal25-455716

17. UCLA21-649812

18. UConn21-748021

19. Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-644923

20. Illinois20-838315

21. Texas21-836420

22. Murray St.28-233319

23. Ohio St.18-819122

24. Iowa20-89925

25. Alabama19-109024

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.