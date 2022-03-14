The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (54)26-31,5181
2. Arizona (7)31-31,4702
3. Kansas28-61,3886
4. Baylor26-61,2863
5. Tennessee26-71,2359
6. Villanova26-71,2118
7. Kentucky26-71,1785
8. Auburn27-51,1444
9. Duke28-69867
10. Purdue27-79589
11. UCLA25-782313
12. Texas Tech25-981914
13. Providence25-572311
14. Wisconsin24-768512
15. Houston29-566518
16. Iowa26-966124
17. Arkansas25-857815
18. Saint Mary’s (Cal)25-750817
19. Illinois22-945716
20. Murray St.30-242519
21. UConn23-935320
22. Southern Cal26-717021
23. Boise St.27-7165-
24. Colorado St.25-58223
25. Texas21-117222
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, San Diego St. 33, South Dakota St. 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan St. 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio St. 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, San Francisco 2, Indiana 2, Davidson 2, Seton Hall 1, Longwood 1, Yale 1.