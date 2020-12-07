The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (54)3-01,5181

2. Baylor (7)3-01,4702

3. Iowa3-01,3853

4. Michigan St.5-01,2968

5. Kansas4-11,1957

6. Illinois3-11,1045

7. Houston4-01,09010

8. Creighton3-01,0689

9. Villanova4-11,03312

10. Duke2-19546

11. West Virginia4-191811

12. Tennessee0-076713

13. Wisconsin3-17504

13. Texas4-175017

15. Virginia Tech4-068816

16. North Carolina3-154714

17. Texas Tech4-154117

18. Virginia3-147415

19. Richmond2-041919

20. Florida St.1-035022

21. Rutgers3-029324

22. Ohio St.3-028723

23. Arizona St3-121825

24. San Diego St.4-0123-

25. Louisville4-0122-

Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma St. 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington St 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51