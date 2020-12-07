The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (54)3-01,5181
2. Baylor (7)3-01,4702
3. Iowa3-01,3853
4. Michigan St.5-01,2968
5. Kansas4-11,1957
6. Illinois3-11,1045
7. Houston4-01,09010
8. Creighton3-01,0689
9. Villanova4-11,03312
10. Duke2-19546
11. West Virginia4-191811
12. Tennessee0-076713
13. Wisconsin3-17504
13. Texas4-175017
15. Virginia Tech4-068816
16. North Carolina3-154714
17. Texas Tech4-154117
18. Virginia3-147415
19. Richmond2-041919
20. Florida St.1-035022
21. Rutgers3-029324
22. Ohio St.3-028723
23. Arizona St3-121825
24. San Diego St.4-0123-
25. Louisville4-0122-
Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma St. 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington St 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.