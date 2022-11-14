The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. North Carolina (44)2-01,5431
2. Gonzaga (14)2-01,4972
3. Houston (2)2-01,4393
4. Kentucky (3)2-01,3944
5. Baylor2-01,2535
6. Kansas2-01,2185
7. Duke2-01,2167
8. UCLA2-01,1388
9. Arkansas2-01,05910
10. Creighton2-01,0369
11. Texas2-093212
12. Indiana2-086713
13. Auburn2-072415
14. Arizona2-070317
15. TCU2-063014
16. Virginia2-059018
17. San Diego St.2-052419
18. Alabama2-043620
19. Illinois2-031623
20. Michigan2-030822
21. Dayton2-028024
22. Tennessee1-126411
23. Texas Tech2-019025
24. Texas A&M2-0131-
25. UConn2-0124-
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Iowa 36, Oregon 36, Ohio St. 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Rutgers 8, Toledo 8, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling St 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn St. 1.