The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. North Carolina (47)4-01,5411

2. Houston (9)4-01,4993

3. Kansas (1)4-01,3966

4. Texas (5)3-01,37711

5. Virginia (1)4-01,27916

6. Gonzaga3-11,2732

7. Baylor4-11,1025

8. Duke3-11,0577

9. Arkansas3-01,0389

10. Creighton4-01,00410

11. Indiana4-093212

12. Michigan St.3-1825-

13. Auburn4-073713

14. Arizona3-072514

15. Kentucky3-26854

16. Illinois4-167319

17. San Diego St.3-060117

18. Alabama4-051018

19. UCLA3-25068

20. UConn5-029825

21. Texas Tech3-027523

22. Tennessee2-123822

23. Maryland5-0223-

24. Purdue3-0215-

25. Iowa3-0132-

Others receiving votes: TCU 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59, Ohio St. 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Coll of Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Arizona St 5, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Penn St. 1, Utah St. 1, Mississippi St. 1.