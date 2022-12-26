The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (40)12-01,4781
2. UConn (20)13-01,4592
3. Houston12-11,3513
4. Kansas11-11,2994
5. Arizona12-11,2745
6. Texas10-11,1447
7. Tennessee10-21,0688
8. Alabama10-21,0679
9. Arkansas11-11,01710
10. Gonzaga10-394011
11. UCLA11-290613
12. Baylor9-288812
13. Virginia8-28616
14. Miami12-165822
15. Wisconsin9-257017
16. Indiana10-351318
17. Duke10-350014
18. TCU10-148020
19. Kentucky8-343919
20. Auburn10-223723
21. Mississippi St.11-121515
22. New Mexico12-0147-
22. Xavier10-3147-
24. West Virginia10-2126-
25. North Carolina9-4112-
Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio St. 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego St. 39, Iowa St. 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan St. 7, Providence 6, Kansas St 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.