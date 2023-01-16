The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Houston (34)17-11,4601

2. Kansas (23)16-11,4462

3. Purdue (3)16-11,3823

4. Alabama15-21,3474

5. UCLA16-21,2377

6. Gonzaga16-31,1788

7. Texas15-21,12210

8. Xavier15-31,04712

9. Tennessee14-31,0195

10. Virginia13-392613

11. Arizona15-38389

12. Iowa St.13-379514

13. Kansas St15-277111

14. TCU14-375317

15. UConn15-46686

16. Auburn14-355321

17. Miami14-348716

18. Coll of Charleston18-135122

19. Clemson15-3339-

20. Marquette14-530625

21. Baylor12-5267-

22. Providence14-426219

23. Rutgers13-5131-

24. FAU16-1126-

25. Arkansas12-511515

Others receiving votes: NC State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona St 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego St. 44, Michigan St. 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent St. 8, Boise St. 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio St. 3, Missouri 3, Iowa 2, VCU 2, North Carolina 1.