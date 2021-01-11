The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (63)12-01,5991
2. Baylor (1)11-01,5362
3. Villanova8-11,4363
4. Texas10-11,4224
5. Iowa11-21,3225
6. Kansas10-21,2206
7. Michigan10-01,16110
8. Creighton10-21,1517
9. Wisconsin10-21,1108
10. Tennessee9-11,0939
11. Houston10-199311
12. Clemson9-174719
13. West Virginia9-470114
14. Illinois9-469412
15. Texas Tech10-368918
16. Louisville8-1464-
17. Missouri7-243613
18. Virginia7-240322
19. Duke5-239721
20. Virginia Tech9-228619
21. Ohio St.9-3280-
22. Oregon9-226417
23. Minnesota10-423316
24. Saint Louis7-122023
25. UConn6-1181-
Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.