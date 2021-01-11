The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (63)12-01,5991

2. Baylor (1)11-01,5362

3. Villanova8-11,4363

4. Texas10-11,4224

5. Iowa11-21,3225

6. Kansas10-21,2206

7. Michigan10-01,16110

8. Creighton10-21,1517

9. Wisconsin10-21,1108

10. Tennessee9-11,0939

11. Houston10-199311

12. Clemson9-174719

13. West Virginia9-470114

14. Illinois9-469412

15. Texas Tech10-368918

16. Louisville8-1464-

17. Missouri7-243613

18. Virginia7-240322

19. Duke5-239721

20. Virginia Tech9-228619

21. Ohio St.9-3280-

22. Oregon9-226417

23. Minnesota10-423316

24. Saint Louis7-122023

25. UConn6-1181-

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51