The Top Twenty Five

by: By The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (62)14-01,5981

2. Baylor (2)12-01,5382

3. Villanova8-11,4453

4. Iowa12-21,4205

5. Texas11-21,2894

6. Tennessee10-11,24210

7. Michigan11-11,1977

8. Houston11-11,15511

9. Kansas10-31,0726

10. Wisconsin11-39399

11. Creighton10-38338

12. Texas Tech11-479215

13. Virginia9-277818

14. West Virginia9-473213

15. Ohio St.11-363121

16. Virginia Tech11-253620

17. Minnesota11-450723

18. Alabama11-3487-

19. Missouri8-246217

20. Clemson9-235412

21. Oregon9-223522

22. Illinois9-523214

23. UConn7-120925

24. UCLA11-2195-

25. Saint Louis7-117224

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.

