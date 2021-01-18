The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (62)14-01,5981
2. Baylor (2)12-01,5382
3. Villanova8-11,4453
4. Iowa12-21,4205
5. Texas11-21,2894
6. Tennessee10-11,24210
7. Michigan11-11,1977
8. Houston11-11,15511
9. Kansas10-31,0726
10. Wisconsin11-39399
11. Creighton10-38338
12. Texas Tech11-479215
13. Virginia9-277818
14. West Virginia9-473213
15. Ohio St.11-363121
16. Virginia Tech11-253620
17. Minnesota11-450723
18. Alabama11-3487-
19. Missouri8-246217
20. Clemson9-235412
21. Oregon9-223522
22. Illinois9-523214
23. UConn7-120925
24. UCLA11-2195-
25. Saint Louis7-117224
Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.