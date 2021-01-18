The Top Twenty Five

CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, leading the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves to beat his former team for the second straight time.