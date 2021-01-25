The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (61)15-01,5971
2. Baylor (3)14-01,5392
3. Villanova10-11,4593
4. Michigan13-11,3767
5. Texas11-21,3415
6. Houston13-11,2818
7. Iowa12-31,2144
8. Virginia10-21,06713
9. Alabama13-31,03918
10. Texas Tech11-495412
11. West Virginia10-486914
12. Missouri10-283319
13. Ohio St.12-481015
14. Wisconsin12-475710
15. Kansas10-56659
16. Florida St.9-2656-
17. Creighton11-464011
18. Tennessee10-36386
19. Illinois10-541522
20. Virginia Tech11-324216
21. Minnesota11-522317
22. Saint Louis7-121825
23. UCLA12-315724
24. Oklahoma9-4151-
25. Louisville10-3117-
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.