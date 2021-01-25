The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (61)15-01,5971

2. Baylor (3)14-01,5392

3. Villanova10-11,4593

4. Michigan13-11,3767

5. Texas11-21,3415

6. Houston13-11,2818

7. Iowa12-31,2144

8. Virginia10-21,06713

9. Alabama13-31,03918

10. Texas Tech11-495412

11. West Virginia10-486914

12. Missouri10-283319

13. Ohio St.12-481015

14. Wisconsin12-475710

15. Kansas10-56659

16. Florida St.9-2656-

17. Creighton11-464011

18. Tennessee10-36386

19. Illinois10-541522

20. Virginia Tech11-324216

21. Minnesota11-522317

22. Saint Louis7-121825

23. UCLA12-315724

24. Oklahoma9-4151-

25. Louisville10-3117-

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51