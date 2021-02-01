The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (61)17-01,5971
2. Baylor (3)16-01,5392
3. Villanova11-11,4583
4. Michigan13-11,4024
5. Houston15-11,3486
6. Texas11-31,2285
7. Ohio St.14-41,13313
8. Iowa12-41,0797
9. Oklahoma11-496624
10. Alabama14-49589
11. Tennessee12-386918
12. Illinois11-585019
13. Texas Tech12-579710
14. Virginia11-37528
15. Creighton13-473217
16. Virginia Tech13-371820
17. West Virginia11-566911
18. Missouri11-358912
19. Wisconsin13-545214
20. Florida St.10-339316
21. UCLA13-326023
22. Florida10-4196-
23. Kansas11-617115
24. Purdue12-6130-
25. Drake16-0117-
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola of Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise St. 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.