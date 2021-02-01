The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (61)17-01,5971

2. Baylor (3)16-01,5392

3. Villanova11-11,4583

4. Michigan13-11,4024

5. Houston15-11,3486

6. Texas11-31,2285

7. Ohio St.14-41,13313

8. Iowa12-41,0797

9. Oklahoma11-496624

10. Alabama14-49589

11. Tennessee12-386918

12. Illinois11-585019

13. Texas Tech12-579710

14. Virginia11-37528

15. Creighton13-473217

16. Virginia Tech13-371820

17. West Virginia11-566911

18. Missouri11-358912

19. Wisconsin13-545214

20. Florida St.10-339316

21. UCLA13-326023

22. Florida10-4196-

23. Kansas11-617115

24. Purdue12-6130-

25. Drake16-0117-

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola of Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise St. 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.

