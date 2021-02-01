The Top Twenty Five

BOSTON (AP)Dustin Pedroia, the undersized and over-achieving second baseman who spurred the Boston Red Sox to a pair of World Series victories with his grit and another, after a knee injury effective ended his career, with his mouth, has retired.

Pedroia, 37, was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the MVP in his second season but played in a total of nine games in the last three years because of the 2017 injury from a spikes-high slide by then-Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.