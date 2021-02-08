The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (55)18-01,5671

2. Baylor (8)17-01,5202

3. Michigan13-11,4384

4. Ohio St.15-41,3657

5. Villanova12-21,2813

6. Illinois13-51,23912

7. Texas Tech14-51,10213

8. Houston16-21,0605

9. Virginia13-396914

10. Missouri13-396618

11. Alabama15-591110

12. Oklahoma12-58639

13. Texas11-58416

14. West Virginia13-582417

15. Iowa13-67578

16. Tennessee13-469011

17. Florida St.10-351420

18. Virginia Tech14-448616

19. Creighton14-546515

20. Southern Cal15-3411-

21. Wisconsin14-635819

22. Loyola of Chicago0-0200-

23. Oklahoma St.12-5181-

24. Purdue13-78524

25. Rutgers11-665-

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

