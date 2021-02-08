The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (55)18-01,5671
2. Baylor (8)17-01,5202
3. Michigan13-11,4384
4. Ohio St.15-41,3657
5. Villanova12-21,2813
6. Illinois13-51,23912
7. Texas Tech14-51,10213
8. Houston16-21,0605
9. Virginia13-396914
10. Missouri13-396618
11. Alabama15-591110
12. Oklahoma12-58639
13. Texas11-58416
14. West Virginia13-582417
15. Iowa13-67578
16. Tennessee13-469011
17. Florida St.10-351420
18. Virginia Tech14-448616
19. Creighton14-546515
20. Southern Cal15-3411-
21. Wisconsin14-635819
22. Loyola of Chicago0-0200-
23. Oklahoma St.12-5181-
24. Purdue13-78524
25. Rutgers11-665-
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.