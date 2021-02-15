The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (59)20-01,5951
2. Baylor (5)17-01,5412
3. Michigan14-11,4693
4. Ohio St.17-41,4024
5. Illinois14-51,2906
6. Houston17-21,1718
7. Virginia15-31,1309
8. Alabama17-51,08611
9. Oklahoma13-51,07212
10. Villanova13-31,0615
11. Iowa15-691115
12. Texas13-588613
13. West Virginia14-683714
14. Creighton16-579419
15. Texas Tech14-67927
16. Florida St.11-362517
17. Southern Cal17-358720
18. Virginia Tech14-451418
19. Tennessee14-545316
20. Missouri13-541310
21. Wisconsin15-727421
22. Loyola of Chicago0-016722
23. Kansas15-7141-
24. Arkansas16-5111-
25. San Diego St.15-475-
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.