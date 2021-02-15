The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (59)20-01,5951

2. Baylor (5)17-01,5412

3. Michigan14-11,4693

4. Ohio St.17-41,4024

5. Illinois14-51,2906

6. Houston17-21,1718

7. Virginia15-31,1309

8. Alabama17-51,08611

9. Oklahoma13-51,07212

10. Villanova13-31,0615

11. Iowa15-691115

12. Texas13-588613

13. West Virginia14-683714

14. Creighton16-579419

15. Texas Tech14-67927

16. Florida St.11-362517

17. Southern Cal17-358720

18. Virginia Tech14-451418

19. Tennessee14-545316

20. Missouri13-541310

21. Wisconsin15-727421

22. Loyola of Chicago0-016722

23. Kansas15-7141-

24. Arkansas16-5111-

25. San Diego St.15-475-

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.

