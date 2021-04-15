This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

This Date in Baseball for week April 16-22

By The Associated Press=

April 16

1929 – Cleveland’s Earl Averill became the first American League player to hit a home run in his first major league plate appearance. The Indians won 5-4 in 11 innings on Carl Lind’s double.

1935 – Babe Ruth, 40, made a sensational National League debut in Boston. His single and homer off Carl Hubbell led the Braves over the Giants 4-2.

1940 – Bob Feller of Cleveland defeated the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in the only opening day no-hitter in major league history.

1948 – WGN-TV televised a baseball game for the first time. It was an exhibition game at Wrigley Field with Jack Brickhouse doing the play-by-play. The White Sox defeated the Cubs 4-1.

1972 – Burt Hooton of the Cubs no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 at Wrigley Field.

1972 – San Francisco’s Dave Kingman hit for the cycle in a 10-6 win against the Houston Astros at the Astrodome.

1978 – Bob Forsch of the St. Louis Cardinals no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0. Less than a year later, Bob’s brother Ken of the Houston Astros pitched a no-hitter against Atlanta. They are the only brothers to throw no-hitters.

1984 – Dave Kingman of the Oakland A’s hit three home runs, including a grand slam, in his first three at-bats. He drove in eight runs in a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

1989 – Kelly Gruber became the first Blue Jays player to hit for the cycle, and Toronto beat the Kansas City Royals 15-8. Gruber drove in six runs.

1997 – The Chicago Cubs set the mark for worst start in National League history, making three more errors as they extended their losing streak to 12 with a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Chicago broke the modern NL record of 0-10 set by Atlanta in 1988 and the overall NL record of 0-11 by the 1884 Detroit Wolverines.

2005 – Toronto’s Reed Johnson tied a major league record when he was hit by three pitches. Two came with the bases loaded in the Blue Jays’ 8-0 victory over Texas.

2007 – The Cleveland Indians became the first team in nearly 55 years to win a game with their only hit coming in their first at-bat. Grady Sizemore led off Cleveland’s 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox with a double.

2009 – Grady Sizemore hit a grand slam and Cleveland ruined the first game at the new Yankee Stadium by beating New York 10-2.

—

April 17

1892 – In the first Sunday game in National League history, Cincinnati defeated St. Louis 5-1.

1924 – Baby Doll Jacobson of the St. Louis Browns hit for the cycle in a 6-3 loss at the Chicago White Sox.

1932 – New York first baseman Bill Terry tied an NL record with 21 putouts as the Giants beat Boston 5-0 behind Hal Schumacher’s two-hitter.

1951 – In his first major league game, Mickey Mantle went 1-for-4 as the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-0.

1953 – Mickey Mantle cleared the bleachers at Griffith Stadium with a 565-foot home run off Chuck Stobbs. The shot came in the fifth inning of a 7-3 win over the Senators.

1964 – The New York Mets lost their first game at Shea Stadium to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3. Pittsburgh’s Willie Stargell hit the first homer at Shea.

1969 – Montreal’s Bill Stoneman pitched a 7-0 no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th game of the Expos’ existence. Rusty Staub hit a home run with three doubles and drove in three runs to back Stoneman’s gem at Connie Mack Stadium.

1976 – Mike Schmidt of the Philadelphia Phillies hit four consecutive home runs and a single in an 18-16, 10-inning victory over the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Hitting .167 going into the game, he connected twice off Rick Reuschel, once off Rick’s brother, Paul, and once off Darold Knowles. He drove in eight runs.

2001 – Barry Bonds became the 17th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs. Bonds’ two-run, eighth-inning drive off Terry Adams went into San Francisco Bay to lead the Giants over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

2008 – Troy Tulowitzki’s RBI double with two outs in the 22nd inning scored Willy Taveras and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 in the longest game in the majors in nearly 15 years, a 6-hour, 16-minute marathon.

2009 – Jason Kubel completed the ninth cycle in Twins history with a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that helped Minnesota to an 11-9 victory over the Angels.

2010 – Ubaldo Jimenez pitched the first no-hitter in the Colorado Rockies’ 18-year history, dominating the Atlanta Braves in a 4-0 victory. Jimenez (3-0) walked six – all in the first five innings. He was helped by Dexter Fowler’s diving backhanded catch in left-center field in the seventh inning.

2009 – Gary Sheffield of the New York Mets became the 25th member of the 500- home run club. Sheffield delivered a pinch-hit homer off the Milwaukee's Mitch Stetter in the seventh inning to tie the score 4-4. It is Sheffield's first home run for the New York Mets, after having been released in spring training by the Detroit Tigers. The Mets beat the Brewers 5-4, on Luis Castillo's ninth inning two-out single.

2010 – Ubaldo Jimenez of the Colorado Rockies pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history for a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field. Jimenez struck out seven and walked six, all in the first five innings. Jimenez, who had an RBI single in the fourth inning, was helped by a spectacular diving catch of a Troy Glaus line drive by Dexter Fowler in the seventh inning.

—

April 18

1899 – John McGraw, only 26, made his managerial debut with the Orioles. He led them to a 5-3 victory over the New York Giants, a team he later managed for more than 30 years.

1916 – Philadelphia’s Grover Alexander pitched his first of 16 shutouts of the season with a win over the Boston Braves.

1923 – In the first game played in Yankee Stadium, a record crowd of 72,400 watched Babe Ruth lead the Yankees to victory over the Red Sox with a home run.

1945 – In his major league debut, one-armed outfielder Pete Gray got one hit in four at-bats in the St. Louis Browns’ 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1950 – The first opening night game was held in St. Louis. The Cardinals, behind a complete game by Gerry Staley and home runs from Red Schoendienst and Stan Musial, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.

1970 – Nolan Ryan of the New York Mets allowed one hit – a leadoff single by Denny Doyle – and struck out 15 for a 7-0 win over Philadelphia.

1982 – The Atlanta Braves defeated the Astros 6-5 in Houston to set a National League record as they won their 11th straight game to start the season.

1987 – Philadelphia’s Mike Schmidt hit his 500th home run with two outs in the ninth to rally the Phillies to an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium.

1994 – Tim Raines hit three homers as the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 12-1 at Fenway Park. Raines hit solo homers leading off the first and third innings and a two-run drive in the eighth. He also walked, singled and reached on an error in the ninth. Raines scored five runs and drove in four.

2000 – Adam Kennedy tied a club record with eight RBIs and came within a double of the cycle as the Anaheim Angels defeated Toronto 16-10. A hot dog promotion at the SkyDome went awry as fans got splattered with bits of wiener when they fell apart in midair after being shot from the ”Hot Dog Blaster.” Although the hot dogs repeatedly disintegrated, promoters continued shooting them into the stands.

2007 – Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox faced the minimum 27 batters in a 6-0 no-hit victory over the Texas Rangers. Buehrle walked Sammy Sosa with one out in the fifth, then promptly picked him off first base.

2009 – Asdrubal Cabrera and Mark DeRosa went a combined 8-for-13, with 11 RBIs in Cleveland’s 22-4 victory against New York at Yankee Stadium. The Indians put together the first record-setting performance in the new Yankee Stadium, scoring 14 runs in the second inning – the most ever allowed by New York in an inning.

—

April 19

1900 – The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Braves 19-17 in 10 innings to set a major league record for most runs scored by two clubs on opening day. The Braves scored nine runs in the ninth inning to put the game into extra innings.

1920 – Al Schacht, who later became the ”Clown Prince of Baseball,” was all business as he pitched the Senators to a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics.

1935 – Cy Blanton threw a one-hitter to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Forbes Field. Blanton, who also gave up a walk, gave up a second-inning single to Spud Davis.

1938 – Emmett Mueller of the Phillies and Ernie Koy of the visiting Dodgers each homered in their first major league at-bats as Brooklyn defeated Philadelphia 12-5.

1956 – The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in 10 innings at Jersey City’s Roosevelt Stadium, the first major league game held in New Jersey.

1981 – In an International League night game, the Rochester Red Wings and Pawtucket Red Sox played to a 2-2 tie through 32 innings before play was suspended at 4:07 a.m. The game was completed later in the season with Pawtucket scoring the winning run in the 33rd inning of the longest game in professional baseball history.

1987 – Rob Deer hit a three-run homer to tie the score and Dale Sveum won the game with a two-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 and set an American League record with their 12th straight victory to start the season.

1996 – Juan Gonzalez homered and drove in six runs as Texas beat Baltimore 26-7. The Rangers scored 16 runs in the eighth inning – one short of the modern major league mark – and scored the most runs by an AL team in 41 years.

2004 – Seattle became the third team since 1974 to win a game on a balk in extra innings edging the Oakland 2-1. With runners on first and third and two out in the bottom of the 14th inning A’s reliever Justin Duchscherer was called for a balk to score Quentin McCracken from third.

2012 – Curtis Granderson hit three home runs in the first four innings and matched a career high with five hits, sending the New York Yankees to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

2012 – The Houston Astros set a franchise record by hitting three triples in a five-run first inning on the way to an 11-4 victory over Washington. Jose Altuve, Brian Bogusevic and Matt Downs had the triples off Edwin Jackson.

—

