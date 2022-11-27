NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Jamarii Thomas’ 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat North Texas 55-51 on Sunday night to win the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau title.

Thomas was 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Seahawks (5-3). Amari Kelly scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Donovan Newby shot 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tylor Perry led the Mean Green (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. North Texas also got 15 points and six rebounds from Kai Huntsberry. In addition, Rubin Jones finished with 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.