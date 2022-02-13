DETROIT (AP)Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday.

Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Greiss hadn’t played since Jan. 9. He was in COVID-19 protocol for more than a week last month.

Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.

The Flyers lost 6-3 to the Red Wings on Wednesday night at Philadelphia.

BRUINS 2, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, leading Boston to the road win.

It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored for Boston (27-16-3), which was coming off an ugly 6-0 loss to Carolina on Thursday night.

Matt Murray made 35 saves for Ottawa (16-24-4). Including their 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Senators have gone 157 minutes and six seconds without scoring.

BLUE JACKETS 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal in the final seconds of regulation, and the Blue Jackets extended the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.

Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goal 76 seconds into the game. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game.

Cole Caufield scored for Montreal early in the third period. Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves as interim coach Martin St. Louis lost his second straight game.

It was the Blue Jackets’ second victory at the Bell Centre in 14 days.

WILD 3, HURRICANES 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist to lead Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild, who are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts, with a total of five goals allowed. Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice 1:21 apart in the third period for Carolina, giving him 11 goals in his last 17 games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots as the Hurricanes fell to 17-5-2 in their last 24 games.

CANUCKS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Thatcher Demko had a career-high 51 saves as Vancouver beat Toronto.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Juno Lammikko also scored for the Canucks.

Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored power-play goals for Toronto, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since October. Petr Mrazek had 21 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Demko topped his previous career high of 45 saves and 49 shots faced against the New York Islanders on March 10, 2020. His previous season high was 40 saves against Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.

JETS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Blake Wheeler had two goals and three assists to lead Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets, who have won two of their last three. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves and Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene scored and Juuse Saros made 38 saves for Nashville, which has lost three of four.

BLUES 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis beat Chicago.

David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks. Ville Husso made 15 saves.

Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

FLAMES 5, ISLANDERS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and Calgary got its sixth straight win.

Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Erik Gudbranson and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Flames, who have opened a seven-game homestand with three wins. Jacob Markstrom, making his 12th consecutive strart, finished with 19 saves to improve to 20-10-5 on the season.

Calgary climbed within one point of Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. The Flames hold three games in hand on the Golden Knights.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin, getting a surprise start after Semyon Varlamov was placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols during warm-ups, had 24 saves.

