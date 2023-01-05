NORTH ANDOVER, Md. (AP)Tanner Thomas finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds to help Sacred Heart fend off Merrimack 59-55 on Thursday night.

Thomas added 14 rebounds for the Pioneers (8-9, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Bryce Johnson pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers (8-9, while finishing 4 of 10 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Joey Reilly recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors (3-14, 1-2) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Mykel Derring added 12 points, while Ziggy Reid contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Sacred Heart hosts Hartford while Merrimack hosts Saint Francis (BKN).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.