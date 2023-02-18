STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Tyler Thomas’ 23 points helped Hofstra defeat Stony Brook 68-65 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed five rebounds for the Pride (22-8, 15-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Warren Williams was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Darlinstone Dubar shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Pride extended their winning streak to 10 games and moved 1/2 game ahead of idle Charleston atop the conference standings.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the way for the Seawolves (10-19, 6-10) with 27 points. Keenan Fitzmorris added 12 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Kenan Sarvan had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.