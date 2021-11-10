Terry scores in OT, Ducks beat Canucks 3-2 for 5th straight

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Cam Fowler and Isac Lundestrom scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games.

Terry also had an assist and stretched his point streak to a league-leading 12 games. He has nine goals and seven assists during the run.

”(Terry) is doing a great job. I mean, he’s working,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said. ”Tonight wasn’t our best night as a line. I felt like we fought it early, we didn’t drive the bus the way we need to, and that’s on us as a group but it’s about being resilient and finishing the way we wanted to and those are good signs for our group.”

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on both goals.

Anaheim’s John Gibson made 41 saves. Jaroslav Halak had 28 saves for the Canucks in his third start of the season.

Canucks coach Travis Green said his team knew a pretty goal wasn’t going to come on Tuesday.

”We talked about making an effort, we were probably going to need a rebound goal, an ugly goal the way the game was going. We talked about that after the second period,” he said. ”And give our guys a ton of credit – they stayed with it to the end.”

Each team had prime chances in overtime, forcing Gibson and Halak to perform acrobatic saves before Terry finally broke the stalemate.

Pettersson scored with 55 seconds left in regulation, taking a moment to settle a puck before rifling a shot from the faceoff dot to tie the score at 2-2.

The Canucks were short-handed at the time, with Conor Garland sitting in the penalty box after Halak was called for tripping Ryan Getzlaf. Halak was then pulled to give Vancouver a full five-man attack with less than a minute to go.

Miller scuttled Gibson’s shutout attempt 13:29 into the third, finally beating the Ducks netminder with a wrist shot from inside the blue line. His sixth goal of the season came on Vancouver’s 36th shot of the game.

An unlucky bounce turned into Anaheim’s second goal 9:15 into the third period.

Halak stopped Lundestrom’s shot from in tight but the rebound hit Miller at the top of the crease. The Canucks forward appeared to pull the puck off the line and both sides continue to play for about a minute before the horn sounded.

An official explained that, after a review, it was determined that the puck had fully crossed the goal line, resulting in a 2-0 lead for the Ducks.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, despite being outshot 13-8.

Anaheim opened the scoring after Hughes was called for tripping Adam Henrique. Fowler blasted a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that beat Halak on the glove side at 11:18.

Anaheim went 1 for 4 on the power play Tuesday, while Vancouver went scoreless on two opportunities.

”Obviously if our special teams were better we’d have a lot better record right now,” Green said. ”You can’t go back and change things. You gotta be honest and look at all areas of your game and try to improve all areas of your game still. And that’s what we’ll try to do tomorrow. We’ll get back at it.”

NOTES: The loss wrapped a seven-game homestand that saw the Canucks go 2-4-1. . The Ducks have not lost in regulation since Oct. 26, when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets.

