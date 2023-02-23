WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jamarii Thomas came off the bench to score 26 points, leading UNC Wilmington to a 76-69 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday night.

Thomas also had five assists for the Seahawks (22-8, 12-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Trazarien White scored 13.

Keenan Fitzmorris led the Seawolves (10-20, 6-11) with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Toby Onyekonwu added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Wilmington hosts Towson, while Stony Brook visits Charleston.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.