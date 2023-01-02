LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Noah Thomasson had 20 points in Niagara’s 61-59 win over Rider on Monday.

Thomasson shot 7 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Purple Eagles (8-5, 3-1 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aaron Gray was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Sam Iorio shot 3 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Allen Betrand led the Broncs (6-7, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Rider also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Mervin James. In addition, Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Niagara visits Fairfield while Rider hosts Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.