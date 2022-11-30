STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Isaiah Thompson had 17 points in FGCU’s 70-53 victory over Georgia Southern on Wednesday night.

Thompson added three steals for the Eagles (6-2). Caleb Catto scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance). Zach Anderson was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Eagles (4-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Finch, who finished with 16 points. Kaden Archie added 13 points for Georgia Southern. Tai Strickland also had 11 points.

