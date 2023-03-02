ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Dekedran Thorn’s 17 points helped Alcorn State defeat Mississippi Valley State 70-60 on Thursday night.

Thorn also contributed six rebounds for the Braves (17-12, 14-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Kendall scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field, and added five rebounds. Keondre Montgomery recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Terry Collins led the Delta Devils (5-26, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Tyronn Mosley added 15 points and four assists for Mississippi Valley State. Danny Washington also recorded 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.