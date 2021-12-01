Thorpe leads UNC Asheville past The Citadel 65-58

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)LJ Thorpe had 16 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville defeated The Citadel 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Tajion Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (4-3). Jamon Battle added 10 points. Trent Stephney had seven assists.

Hayden Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for The Citadel (4-3). Stephen Clark added 10 points and four blocks. Brent Davis had 10 points and six rebounds.

