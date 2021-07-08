Threat of rain forces postponement of Blue Jays-Orioles game

BALTIMORE (AP)The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

Tropical Storm Elsa was poised to pelt the Baltimore area before and after the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 11.

Baltimore won the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday night and the Blue Jays bounced back with a 10-2 rout on Wednesday. Prior to the finale Thursday, a shower forced batting practice to be cancelled as the tarp was placed on the field.

Word of the postponement came around 5:20 p.m. after the skies had cleared and sun drenched the field at Camden Yards.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles optioned struggling reliever Zac Lowther (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from the same minor league club. Anderson was claimed off waivers from Texas on July 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm strain) pitched a perfect inning of relief in a rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday night. ”The feedback is that he felt good and he feels today,” said manager Charlie Montoyo, adding that it’s possible the reliever could be activated from the 60-day IL this weekend.

Orioles: LHP John Means (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw three or four innings in a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on Friday. If all goes well, the 2019 All-Star will have a final rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk next week and join the team after the All-Star break in Kansas City. ”I’m projecting that his next start with us will be early on in the Rays series (July 19-21),” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto closes the first half with a three-game series at Tampa Bay in a clash between teams chasing the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-11, 6.02 ERA) seeks to avoid adding to his major league-high loss total Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox.

—

