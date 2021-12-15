Three Legacy Football Players going to Division one programs

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – Today is National Early Signing Day and we had some standout East Texans sign with some big time programs. Our first stop was the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.

It’s a big day for these three Legacy red raiders and they say it was something they will never forget.

“Feeling great, just get this thing over with and I’m just ready to go to the next level,” said Senior running back Jamarion Miller.

Senior running back Bryson Donnell said he was not expecting so many people to come out and that the support is something he will definitely remember.

“It feels good to know all the hard work I put in these past couple of years is paying off,” said Senior defensive back Aaron Sears.

Running back duo of Jamarion Miller, who signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and his backfield mate Bryson Donnell signed with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Defensive back Aaron Sears will stay in East Texas by signing with the SFA Lumberjacks.

“Just Bama itself, especially the backs they got over there and how they produce them and how many of them go to the league,” says Miller.

Donnell said the people made it feel like home.

“The atmosphere was great, as far as the coaches, I talked to them and they made it feel like home. I kept in contact with the players to see how the coaches were and they all said it was great,” said Donnell.

Sears chose SFA because of the culture of the program.

“Coach Carthel coming in and building a program and turning it around and it’s a lot more things that people don’t know about, that he’s got going on down there, it played a big part,” tells Sears.

These guys say this memorable day is even more special with their family right by there side during this process.

Miller said that it is a big deal for his family to be there for him and show their support.

“My mom for all the support she has gave me and my family and everyone else,” exclaims Donnell.

Sears also said his mother has been a great part of his journey.

“It’s been major, all of my life, my mom was a single parent so being able to make her proud and seeing her smile is the ultimate goal,” declares Sears.