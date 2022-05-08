LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Three Longview natives returned to “Beast Texas” to put on a camp for the next generation.

Trent Williams, Travin Howard and Jamycal Hasty say it’s an honor to give back to their community because they were once in these kids shoes.

While there, we spoke to them about having three Longview guys competing for the NFC Championship and Travin Howard winning the super bowl.

Howard said “It’s a dream, it’s so surreal. Like I’m still living in a moment, no words can explain and I cried after the Super Bowl… and I’m not an emotional person.”