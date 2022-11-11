NEW YORK (AP)Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball’s minor league drug program.

Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

Santos, 20, tested positive for Stanozolol and Mosquera, 18, for Nandrolone. Those two are on Dominican Summer League rosters and will start serving their suspensions next season.

Curbelo’s penalty will start when he signs with a major league organization. A sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2016, he was released from Double-A Birmingham in August.

There have been 47 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejia and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodriguez and infielder Jose Rondon for 80 games apiece.

