Thursday Sports in Brief

NHL

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich.

Andrew Brunette – an assistant coach under Quenneville in Florida – was hired as the team’s interim coach.

At 7-0-0, the Panthers are off to their best start in the franchise’s 28-year history, looking very much like the Stanley Cup contender that Quenneville was hired in 2019 to build.

Quenneville is the second-winningest coach in NHL history, his 969 victories trailing only the 1,244 amassed by Scotty Bowman – the father of now-former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned Tuesday when the investigation’s findings were released.

MLB

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn’t been officially announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year deal, the person said.

Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland team history this year, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths and was 853-764. He has a 1,346-1,272 managerial record overall with Seattle, Arizona and the A’s.

NFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, Randall Cobb caught both of them and the Green Bay Packers knocked off the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals 24-21 after Kyler Murray’s stunning late interception on Thursday night.

The Cardinals looked like they were going to rally to win their eighth straight game, but Murray threw an interception on second-and-goal with 12 seconds left.

A.J. Green didn’t expect the pass to come his way, never turned around and Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas was there to snatch the ball in the corner of the end zone.

Green Bay has won seven straight games after dropping the season opener. Arizona fell to 7-1.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.

The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.

Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.

SOCCER

Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston will be played without fans in attendance.

The Jamaica Football Federation said Thursday the decision was made by the Jamaican government.

The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.

SYDNEY (AP) – The Australian men’s soccer team will play its first home match in more than two years – 763 days to be exact – when the Socceroos take on Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11.

Football Australia confirmed on Friday the match will be played at Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta and with 75% capacity – about 22,000 spectators – allowed in.

It will be Australia’s first home match since Oct. 10, 2019, when coach Graham Arnold’s side defeated Nepal in Canberra before the COVID pandemic hit about four months later.

The Nepal match remains the only game Australia has played on home soil in its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign so far with 11 of 12 matches played outside the country. The team has six matches remaining, with four of those scheduled to be played in Australia.

COURTS

NEW YORK (AP) – A Minnesota man was charged Thursday with trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB as he illegally streamed copyrighted content from major professional sports leagues online.

Joshua Streit, 30, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with extortion, accessing a protected computer to commit fraud for personal gain, wire fraud and illicit digital transmission.

It was not immediately clear who will represent him at an initial appearance in federal court in Minnesota.

Federal authorities said Streit hacked into the computer systems of the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to stream copyrighted live games before trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB with threats to publicize alleged vulnerabilities in MLB’s internet infrastructure.

OBITUARY

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, has died. He was 84.

Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced Ferry’s death before Wednesday night’s game at Boston.

The elder Unseld also coached the Bullets toward the end of Ferry’s tenure as GM.

