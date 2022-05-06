PRO BASKETBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday for making ”unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals.

Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the best-of-seven series shifting to San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton is wearing a brace and will be sidelined indefinitely, said coach Steve Kerr, who has called the play dirty.

Payton was injured in the first quarter of Golden State’s 106-101 loss Tuesday night when Brooks hit him across the head and the guard fell awkwardly on his left arm after driving for a layup. Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

The Warriors said Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that Kerr said ”broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton underwent an MRI exam in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t say Adams will play Saturday night in San Francisco. Jenkins said they will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles Friday. The 6-foot-11 big man from New Zealand practiced Thursday after missing the first round series finale against Minnesota and the first two games against the Warriors.

The Warriors won the opener 117-116 and Memphis took Game 2 106-101.

Adams was ineffective against Minnesota and replaced in the starting lineup later in that series. Adams led the NBA with 4.6 offensive rebounds a game this season. Golden State has outrebounded Memphis in the first two games, matching its playoff high with 52 rebounds in each game.

Memphis led the NBA in offensive rebounding, total rebounds and second-chance points during the regular season.

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night.

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel (0-2), and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets.

Brandon Nimmo then lined a tying, two-run single to center off Knebel. He came around to score when Marte ripped a double off the wall in center field.

It’s the first time New York trailed by at least six runs in the ninth and won since Sept. 13, 1997, when Carl Everett hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and the Mets went on to beat the Montreal Expos in extra innings.

Adonis Medina (1-0) got the win for the Mets and Edwin Diaz was credited with the save.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, and Aaron Nola pitched seven sharp innings. The Phillies have lost five of six.

TENNIS

MADRID (AP) – Rafael Nadal saved four match points before outlasting David Goffin in three sets to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Nadal needed more than three hours to win 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) in only his second match after an injury layoff.

Nadal’s 1,050th career victory came after Andy Murray withdrew from his match against Novak Djokovic because of a stomach illness.

The fourth-ranked Nadal had beaten the 32nd-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in his opening match at the clay-court tournament, his first after missing six weeks because of a rib stress fracture.

Nadal was up 5-3 in the second set before being broken twice and squandering a couple of match points to allow Goffin to even the match. He also struggled in the third and faced four match points in the tiebreaker. The first was saved with an ace, and Goffin hit the net on the second. On the next two, Nadal needed a couple of perfectly executed drop shots to stay in the match.

The third-seeded Nadal will next face Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who celebrated his 19th birthday Thursday.

HOCKEY

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, will host the world junior hockey championship in December and January, a tournament originally set for Russia.

Hockey Canada announced the decision Thursday to play a second championship in Canada in four months. Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation removed the tournament from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

The Halifax and Moncton event is set for Dec. 26- Jan. 5. Last season’s tournament, called off in December in Edmonton and Red Deer because of COVID-19, will be played Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.

