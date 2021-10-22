Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform it sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team.

”We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL’s handling of this matter,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter to the commissioner.

”Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league’s asserted impartiality in these investigations.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee’s ”concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon.”

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was ”toxic” and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is dealing with a broken bone in his injured left shoulder but believes he can play with it, a person familiar with his health told The Associated Press.

Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough over the next few days that he can face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Mayfield didn’t play Thursday night against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts for the banged-up Browns (3-3), who were also missing running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with calf injuries.

Fox was first to report the extent of Mayfield’s injury during its pregame show.

Mayfield told the network he broke the top of his humerus bone, which extends from the shoulder to the elbow. He said the fracture prevents the rotator cuff from firing.

PRO BASKETBALL

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.

Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a ”dictator.” Kanter did not play in Boston’s season-opening 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game that was not shown on the streaming services that typically broadcast most NBA games to millions in China.

The NBA had no immediate comment and the Celtics were not practicing Thursday. It was also not immediately clear how long Tencent’s plans to not air the Celtics would last.

Kanter was wearing shoes emblazoned with the words ”Free Tibet” during Wednesday night’s game. ”More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! – hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet. I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom,” he wrote on Twitter.

The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when then-Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league in the world’s most populous nation.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The American Athletic Conference is adding UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league, replacing three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference and growing to 14 teams.

The AAC announced the additions, a move that it hopes will stabilize the conference in the short term and allow it to withstand future poaching of its members by wealthier leagues.

The conference said when exactly the new members join is still to be determined.

The American, formerly the Big East, has been a feeder conference from Power Five leagues for nearly two decades. Most recently, the Big 12 announced the additions of AAC powers Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to replace Southeastern Conference-bound Oklahoma and Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Former Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died of a an accidental drug overdose caused by fentanyl, the family said.

Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found on May 6. No cause of death was immediately released and the family statement said they believe he ingested a dose of the prescription drug Xanax laced with toxic substances, including fentanyl.

Jake Ehlinger did not play in his two seasons at Texas after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School. Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts after a college career that saw him rank among Texas’ career passing leaders.

Ross Ehlinger, Sam and Jake’s father, died at age 46 in 2013 of an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco.